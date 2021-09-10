At least 1 dead as several crashes close I-10 west near Deming

Traffic

DEMING, New Mexico -- At least one person was killed in several crashes along Interstate 10 near Deming on Friday afternoon that resulted in a highway closure and major traffic backup.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said I-10 westbound was shutdown at milepost 55 due to the crashes, with traffic backed up for roughly ten miles.

State police advised it would be sometime Friday night before the interstate would be cleared to reopen.

Photos posted on social media by the Hidalgo County Herald indicated the fatality crash happened near the Hachita exit and involved a semi-truck and another vehicle; wreckage could be seen scattered along the highway as firefighters examined the scene.

NMDOT indicated the initial crash was followed by a couple of chain-reaction crashes.

No further details were immediately available.