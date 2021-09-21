Motorist seriously hurt in east El Paso crash on Loop 375

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously hurt in a rollover crash that shut down a portion of Loop 375 in east El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday.

The incident happened at Loop 375 south near the Pebble Hills Boulevard exit, where drivers were being detoured off as all lanes were closed until around 6 a.m.

First-responders said the driver of the vehicle that flipped was ejected; that person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details on the crash and the vehicle(s) involved weren't immediately available.

