1 dead, 2 hurt in rollover crash in desert area of El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas – A motorist died and two others were injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash in a desert area of El Paso County.

Sheriff's deputies said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. at 7900 N. Desert Boulevard and Westway Boulevard.

One crash victim died at the scene while two others were rushed to area hospitals; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Desert and Westway was expected to be closed through at least 1 p.m. for traffic investigators, who were trying to determine what led up to the deadly crash.