2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Alamogordo intersection

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Two Alamogordo residents were identified as the victims killed in a three-vehicle crash at a city intersection, New Mexico State Police said Friday.

The deceased were Treyon Marquet Johnson, 31, and Dolores Schuler, 85.

Johnson was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in Thursday evening's collision at White Sands Boulevard and Panorama Boulevard, and Schuler was a passenger in his car.

Johnson's car was struck in the intersection by an SUV and then pushed into a pickup truck, police said. A second passenger in Johnson's car, identified only as a 23-year-old Alamogordo woman, was hospitalized with crash injuries.

While investigators were still piecing together what led up to the deadly wreck, police said Friday that charges were pending against the SUV driver. Authorities indicated the name of that driver, a 39-year-old Alamogordo woman, would be released once charges are formally filed.

The SUV driver and her passenger, a 45-year-old Alamogordo woman, were also hospitalized after the wreck. The 56-year-old Alamogordo woman who was in the pickup truck wasn't hurt, police said.