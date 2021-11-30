El Paso truck driver killed in 7 vehicle pileup on I-10 near Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas -- An El Paso truck driver was killed in a seven-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10 in Culberson County, state troopers said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Juan Lopez Martinez.

Martinez died in the chain-reaction wreck that occurred as traffic was merging into a single lane as it approached a construction zone along I-10, about a mile east of Van Horn on Sunday.

Eight others were injured in the pileup, with most being treated and released at Culberson County Hospital.

Troopers said Martinez caused the chain-reaction collision when he failed to reduce his speed and his semi-truck crashed into another semi-truck.

The other five vehicles involved in the pileup were cars and SUVs.