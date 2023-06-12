Road Closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of June 12 to 16
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures June 5 to June 9.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15
Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Road (POE) to Alameda Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working bridge structures
Monday, June 12
Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound full main lane closure from Yarbrough Drive to Alameda Road
- Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from Alameda to Yarbrough Drive
- Padres Underpass westbound to eastbound turnaround will be closed
Crews will be removing existing overhead sign bridge
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road (POE)
Crews will be installing utility wiring
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Continuous closures until further notice
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive southbound on ramps closed
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive northbound off ramps closed
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures
Safety Lighting Project
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive
Crews will be removing existing illumination poles
Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project
Saturday, June 10
From 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierra Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
Crews will be removing old illumination poles
Sunday, June 11
Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure form Tierra Este Road to Sombra Del Sol Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Augusta Drive to Laura Lane
Crews will be performing HMA patch work
Monday, June 12
Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) southbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road
Crews will be paving final riding surface
Tuesday, June 13
Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180 to Sun Fire Boulevard
Crews will be paving final riding surfaces
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Rojas Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierre Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road
Crews will be removing illumination poles and adjusting luminaries
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US (62/180) eastbound center lane closure from Firestone Drive to Global Reach/ Yarbrough Drive intersection
Crews will be working on demolition at the median
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound turnaround closed at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection
Crews will be tying rebar for stamped concrete
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) north and southbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection
Crews will be placing stamped concrete at turnaround islands
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road
Crews will begin grading for sidewalk
I-10 Widening East
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure from Horizon Boulevard to Nonap Road
Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)
Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard alternating left and right lane closures at Eastlake Intersection
Crews will be installing signs
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure
Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements
I-10 Guardrail Upgrades
Wednesday, May 17 until further notice
- 1-10 East and westbound left lane closures between Horizon Overpass to Clint Overpass
Crews will begin removing guardrail
Passing Lanes Project
Monday, February 06 until further notice
Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure
Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.
Continuous closures
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.
Median Concrete Barrier Project
Continuous until further notice
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier
RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction
- Carlsbad access road closed
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
RM 652 Widening Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.
LAS CRUCES
As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project, temporary lane closures will begin Monday June 12, 2023, on the following City streets:
- North Roadrunner Parkway: From Santo Domingo Avenue to Tiffany Drive. This work will be in City Council District 6.
- South Compress Road: From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- El Molino Boulevard: From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- El Prado Avenue: From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- East Bowman Avenue: From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
- East May Avenue: From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
- North San Pedro Street: From east Las Cruces Avenue to east May Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.
The work is scheduled to take five working days to complete.
For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.
The lane closure on north Roadrunner Parkway will affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.