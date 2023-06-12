Road Closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of June 12 to 16

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures June 5 to June 9.

For updates in El Paso, For a look at more information from TxDOT, For updates in Las Cruces,

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15

Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Road (POE) to Alameda Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working bridge structures

Monday, June 12

Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound full main lane closure from Yarbrough Drive to Alameda Road

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from Alameda to Yarbrough Drive

Padres Underpass westbound to eastbound turnaround will be closed

Crews will be removing existing overhead sign bridge

Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp

Crews will be using for job access

Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road (POE)

Crews will be installing utility wiring

Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall

Continuous closures until further notice

Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive southbound on ramps closed

Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive northbound off ramps closed

Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive

Crews will be removing existing illumination poles

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Saturday, June 10

From 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierra Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be removing old illumination poles

Sunday, June 11

Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure form Tierra Este Road to Sombra Del Sol Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Augusta Drive to Laura Lane

Crews will be performing HMA patch work

Monday, June 12

Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) southbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road

Crews will be paving final riding surface

Tuesday, June 13

Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180 to Sun Fire Boulevard

Crews will be paving final riding surfaces

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Rojas Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierre Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road

Crews will be removing illumination poles and adjusting luminaries

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US (62/180) eastbound center lane closure from Firestone Drive to Global Reach/ Yarbrough Drive intersection

Crews will be working on demolition at the median

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound turnaround closed at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection

Crews will be tying rebar for stamped concrete

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) north and southbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection

Crews will be placing stamped concrete at turnaround islands

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road

Crews will begin grading for sidewalk

I-10 Widening East

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure from Horizon Boulevard to Nonap Road

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard alternating left and right lane closures at Eastlake Intersection

Crews will be installing signs

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, May 17 until further notice

1-10 East and westbound left lane closures between Horizon Overpass to Clint Overpass

Crews will begin removing guardrail

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, February 06 until further notice

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous closures

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project, temporary lane closures will begin Monday June 12, 2023, on the following City streets:

North Roadrunner Parkway: From Santo Domingo Avenue to Tiffany Drive. This work will be in City Council District 6.

South Compress Road: From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4.

El Molino Boulevard: From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

El Prado Avenue: From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

East Bowman Avenue: From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

East May Avenue: From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

North San Pedro Street: From east Las Cruces Avenue to east May Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.

The work is scheduled to take five working days to complete.



For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.



The lane closure on north Roadrunner Parkway will affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.