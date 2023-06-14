Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, June 14
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15
Overnight from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Road (POE) to Alameda Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on bridge structures
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road (POE)
Crews will be installing utility wiring
Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Continuous closures until further notice
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive southbound on ramps closed
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive northbound off ramps closed
- Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures
Safety Lighting Project
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, form 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive
- Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive
Crews will be removing existing illumination poles
Tuesday, June 13
Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180 to Sun Fire Boulevard
Crews will be paving final riding surfaces
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Rojas Drive
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierre Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
- Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road
Crews will be removing illumination poles and adjusting luminaries
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US (62/180) eastbound center lane closure from Firestone Drive to Global Reach/ Yarbrough Drive intersection
Crews will be working on demolition at the median
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound turnaround closed at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection
Crews will be tying rebar for stamped concrete
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) north and southbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection
Crews will be placing stamped concrete at turnaround islands
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road
Crews will begin grading for sidewalk
I-10 Widening East
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure from Horizon Boulevard to Nonap Road
Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)
Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Gateway West Boulevard alternating left and right lane closures at Eastlake Intersection
Crews will be installing signs
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure
Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements
Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements
LAS CRUCES
As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project, temporary lane closures will begin Monday June 12, 2023, on the following City streets:
- North Roadrunner Parkway: From Santo Domingo Avenue to Tiffany Drive. This work will be in City Council District 6.
- South Compress Road: From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- El Molino Boulevard: From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- El Prado Avenue: From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.
- East Bowman Avenue: From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
- East May Avenue: From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
- North San Pedro Street: From east Las Cruces Avenue to east May Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.
The work is scheduled to take five working days to complete.
For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.