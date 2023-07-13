Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, July 13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, July 13 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Thursday, July 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Schuster alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

US-62/180 (Montana) eastbound at Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be replacing delineators.

LAS CRUCES

The intersection at University Avenue and Jordan Road will be intermittently closed for about one hour at various times on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14.



The periodic intersection closures will affect northbound and southbound traffic on Locust Street. Eastbound and westbound traffic on University Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction.



A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone during the closures. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closures. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2 and 8. Bus stops 48 (Route 2) and bus stop 15 (Route 8) will be closed during this time.



A-Mountain Construction will be installing new asphalt through the intersection as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work is being done in City Council District 2.