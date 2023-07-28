Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, July 28

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, July 28 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) and Colony Cove east and westbound between Belvidere and Resler left lane closed.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Fred Wilson and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Border Museum and the Main Gap right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between mile markers 18 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.

Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

LAS CRUCES

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, 2023, westbound University Avenue from Solano Drive to Espina Street will be reduced to one lane for approximately two weeks.



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs.



The work will affect RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2 and Route 8. Bus stop 15 on Route 8, and bus stops 48 and 49 on Route 2, will be closed during this time.



A-Mountain Construction will be locating existing utilities in the vicinity, as part of the University Avenue Waterline and Mill/Overlay project. This work will be in City Council District 2.