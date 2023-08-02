Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, August 2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, August 2 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

District-Wide Striping Project

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

IH-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive full closure.

Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.

Guardrail Repair

Wednesday, August 2

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Ramp H right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 between Mesa (SH-20) and Redd alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

I-110 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound between Paisano and Alameda right lane closed.

Entrance to Ramp J closed.

Crews will be installing delineators.

Ramp L right lane closed.

Crews will be working on riprap.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

LAS CRUCES

A lane closure will occur in the westbound lane of Mars Avenue from Monday July 31, 2023, to Friday August 4, 2023.



Smith and Aguirre Construction Co. will be working as part of a utility permit for 3451 Valverde Loop. This work will be in City Council District 5.