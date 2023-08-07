Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 7 to 11

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from August 7 to August 11.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

District-Wide Striping Project

Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, August 10

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

IH-10 eastbound between Schuster and Cotton full closure.

Crews will be removing existing striping and restriping.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane and Yarbrough exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Trowbridge and Montana right lane closed.

Wednesday, August 9

East Franklin between Kansas and Campbell left lane closed.

Thursday, August 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.

Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound at Mesa (downtown) exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Kansas entrance ramp and right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

I-10 Widening Project

Tuesday, August 8

Eastbound Temporary on-ramp at Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on S. Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Beginning Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound on-ramps from Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Northern Pass Drive to Trade Center Avenue.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Sunday, August 13, at 6 a.m. through Monday, August 14 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane at David Road between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

South Desert Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

North Desert Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Artcraft Road.

Sundays through Thursdays, intermittent overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Mondays through Saturdays, intermittent daytime lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Mondays through Saturdays, intermittent daytime lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Anthony and Redd Road.

All closures are subject to change based upon weather and/or field conditions.

LAS CRUCES

White Sage Arc will be closed to traffic entering or exiting by way of north Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.



Additionally, the outermost lanes of northbound and southbound Sonoma Ranch Boulevard will be closed at White Sage Arc. The closures begin Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and will continue for approximately four weeks.



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the closures. Motorists are urged to follow all posted signs. The work and closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit or transit stops.



Smith and Aguirre Construction will be working on median improvements in this area. This work will be in City Council District 6.