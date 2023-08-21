Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of August 21 to 25

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures from August 21 to August 25.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

I-10 Widening West Project

Tuesday, August 22, from 9pm to 5am

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Redd Road.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting survey work.

District-Wide Signing Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Artcraft east and westbound at Doniphan exit ramp, turnaround, and right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Schuster exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Schuster Overpass and Downtown ramps closed.

Tuesday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North and South at Paisano turnaround and right lane closed.

Tuesday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Alameda left and right lanes closed.

Gateway North and South at Montana left and right lanes closed.

Wednesday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Trowbridge left and right lanes closed.

Gateway South at Trowbridge left lane closed.

Gateway North at Pershing right lane closed.

Gateway South at Cassidy left and right lanes closed.

Gateway South at Fred Wilson turnaround closed.

Spur 601 east and westbound at Chaffee turnaround and right lane closed.

Thursday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North at Hero left lane closed.

Gateway South at Broaddus left lane closed.

US-54 north and southbound at Broaddus Overpass ramp and left lane closed.

Gateway North at Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Gateway North at Diana right lane closed.

US-54 North at Diana Overpass closed.

Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North at Sean Haggerty exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Eastlake exit ramp, turnaround and right lane closed.

I-10 westbound at Eastlake exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Horizon exit ramp closed.

Gateway eastbound at Eastlake turnaround and right lane closed.

Gateway westbound at Eastlake right lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Ramp K and Piedras right lane and Piedras exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Cotton exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Stan Roberts and Long Bridge left lane closed.

Thursday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wyoming eastbound at Kansas on-ramp closed.

Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between San Marcial and Chamizal right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Ramp D, Ramp F, and Ramp H closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Construction Raised Medians

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound between Killarney and Wedgewood left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Alameda and North Loop Underpass’ will be closed

Crews will be pouring the bridge deck

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Alameda Underpass will be closed

Crews will be working on removing the existing bridge overhang, setting bridge deck panels and overhang

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp will be closed

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure from Pan American Intersection to Pan American Exit Ramp

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure from North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass

Crews will be installing concrete structures and work zone entry

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 28

Loop 375 northbound left lane closure from Alameda Overpass to North Loop Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to the southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to the northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Horizon Mill and Inlay Project

Thursday, July 20 until 8/24/23

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) southbound lanes will be closed causing traffic to merge into Northbound lanes, with two-way traffic traveling on newly reconstructed northbound lanes between Doy Drive and Ashford Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Intersections will be closed at Ashford, restricted to emergency vehicles only.

*Note Bowdoin Intersection is partially opened with Business access only for SB traveling public.

Traffic Switch to normal configuration is planned for 8/24/23 this switch will bring SB traffic traveling on NB lanes back to SB lanes,

*Note left lane on NB and SB will remain closed for segments at a time for median work, lane closures will be in effect 24/7.

Crews will be working on the medians, curb, and sidewalk.

Monday 8/20/2023 to Friday 8/24/2023 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) North bound and South bound alternating lane closures between North Loop Drive (FM 76) and Stockyard Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) Northbound and South bound alternating lane closures between Peyton and Doy St.

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 20 through Thursday, August 24

Nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Sun Fire Boulevard

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be final project touch-ups, paving, and striping

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Betel Drive to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound and southbound alternating lane closure from Pebble Hills Boulevard to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be performing final project touch-ups

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, August 21 through Tuesday, August 22

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on landscaping

Kenazo Avenue Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 20 through Friday, August 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Kenazo Avenue north and southbound alternating left lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be pouring foundations for illumination poles

Montwood and Zaragoza Landscaping Project

Friday, August 25

From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Montwood Drive east and westbound alternating right and left lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right and left lane closures from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be watering plants around the median and retention pond

Friday, August 25

From 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound right lane closure from Zaragoza Road (FM 659) to Montwood Drive

Crews will be watering plants around the retention pond

I-10 Guardrail Upgrades

Wednesday, August 2 through Friday, September 29

1-10 East and westbound left lane closures near McNary area (MM 80-81)

Crews will begin removing the guardrail

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dyer Street (BUS 54) northbound right lane closure between Gateway North Boulevard and Hondo Pass Drive

Dyer Street (BUS 54) southbound right lane closure between Deer Avenue and Hondo Pass Drive

Crews will be working on sidewalks

Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard right lane closure at Darrington Road Intersection

Crews will be installing high-mast illumination polls.

LAS CRUCES

Midway Avenue will have intermittent lane closures from Gasline Road to Mesa Drive from Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, to Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.



Morrow Enterprises will be working along Midway Avenue as part of the City of Las Cruces Midway Avenue Reconstruction project. This work will be in City Council District 5.



Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, access to Midway Avenue will not be permitted to through traffic as construction continues. The road closure will last approximately six months. Detours and signs will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.



Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.