Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of March 4 to 8

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures March 4 to March 8. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, March 4 at 6am, through Saturday, March 9 at 6pm

Non-Stop Lane Closure

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

Wednesday, March 6

9pm to 5am

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 before Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Redd Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

I-10 West Side Mill and Inlay

Friday, March 1 through Monday, March 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and SH-20 (Mesa) closed.

Detour: Take Exit 13 toward Resler; keep left at the fork to take Exit 12 toward Resler; and, stay in left lane to take ramp to enter I-10 westbound.

Crews will be performing milling and inlay operations and patching repairs.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, March 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Schuster closed.

I-10 westbound at Copia closed.

Tuesday, March 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane and Copia closed.

Wednesday, March 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Dallas / Cotton closed.

Thursday, March 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Padres and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and Cotton exit closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Argonaut and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Monday, March 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound left turn at the Crossroads intersection closed.

Crews will be repairing the asphalt pavement from potholing activities.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Saturday, March 9

Mesa northbound at Resler intersection closed.

Detour: Use alternate routes via I-10 and Sunland Park.

Crews will be working on insulating overhead power lines to ensure safety during construction.

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Paisano and East Yandell intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules right lane closed.

· North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

40-Hr Complete Closure-Day/Night

Franklin eastbound between Kansas and Campbell left lane closed.

Entrance ramp to I-10 East left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez) between Park and Oregon right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 westbound at Viscount on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Hawkins right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Tuesday, March 5

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 at Geronimo north and southbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be removing and installing signs.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, March 03 to Tuesday, March 05

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road full closure between Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive.

Crews will be doing concrete paving.

Wednesday, March 06 to Thursday, March 07

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road full closure between Lee Trevino Drive to Wooster.

Crews will be doing concrete paving.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 02 through Friday, April 05

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday March 3, Tuesday March 5, through Thursday March 7

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, bridge deck pour, concrete pave, and hub cabinet.

Monday March 4

Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and Bob Hope Road

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, overhead signs, and concrete pave.

Landscaping Project

Friday, Friday, March 08

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.