Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, March 8

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, March 8 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

-10 Widening West Project

Monday, March 4 at 6am, through Saturday, March 9 at 6pm

Non-Stop Lane Closure

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

Wednesday, March 6

9pm to 5am

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 before Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Redd Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Guardrail Repair

Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and Cotton exit closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Argonaut and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Paisano and East Yandell intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules right lane closed.

· North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

40-Hr Complete Closure-Day/Night

Franklin eastbound between Kansas and Campbell left lane closed.

Entrance ramp to I-10 East left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez) between Park and Oregon right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 westbound at Viscount on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Hawkins right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 02 through Friday, April 05

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Landscaping Project

Friday, Friday, March 08

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.