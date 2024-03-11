Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of March 11 to 15

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures March 11 to March 15. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 widening west closures

Tuesday, March 12 9pm to 5am

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 before Redd Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 after Redd Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Copia exit closed.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 east closed.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit closed.

Tuesday, March 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Park and Paisano/Coles right lane and exit closed.

Thursday, March 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp A (I-10 west to US-54 north) right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Paisano Exit 20 right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between Argonaut and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Monday, March 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Crossroads intersection left lane closed.

Crossroads at SH-20 (Mesa) closed.

Crews will be repairing the asphalt pavement from potholing activities.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

US-62 (Montana) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Camille intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

FM 76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

US-62 (East Paisano) and East Yandell intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

FM-76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Full Closure)

Railroad northbound between 600 and 2600 feet north of Angora right lane closed.

Detour: Railroad north and southbound traffic to enter detour lane.

Crews will be working on shifting portable concrete traffic barrier and striping.

Bridge Rehab at Executive and Geronimo Project

Tuesday, March 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 east and westbound at Trowbridge alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be installing erosion control logs.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Executive Center alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be repairing abutment behind guardrails.

Maintenance

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez) between Park and Oregon right lane closed.

Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

US-54 southbound at Montana exit closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound complete freeway closure.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

Detour onto Kenworthy.

Crews will be replacing delineators

Thursday, March 14

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 at Geronimo north and southbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be removing and installing signs.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.