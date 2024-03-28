Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, March 28

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, March 28 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Mill and Inlay

Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park full closure

Mesa on-ramp closed.

Detour to I-10 eastbound: Use CD lanes at exit 13 toward Paisano/Sunland Park. Stay in left lane to take on-ramp to enter I-10 eastbound.

Crews will be working on milling and inlay.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, March 24 through Friday, March 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between Camille and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures

· Mesa north- and southbound between Executive and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 and Paisano intersection alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Thursday, March 28

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Gateway South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Bridge Rehab at Executive &Geronimo Project

Monday March 25 through Wednesday March 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 at Trowbridge south- and northbound underpass closed.

Detour: All traffic directed by EPPD officer at the intersection.

Crews will be repairing caps and columns.

Maintenance

Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Copia and Piedras three right lanes closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Gateway East between Copia and Steven left lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

US-54 North- and South between McCombs and Mesquite Hills alternate lanes closures.

Crews will be painting barrier walls.

Montana Widening Project

Thursday, March 07 through Saturday, March 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 02 through Friday, April 05

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday March 24, through Thursday, March 28

Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop and Zaragoza (P.O.E)

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete pavement, and concrete barriers.

Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29

Daily 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American, Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete pavement, and truck access.

Tuesday, March 26 through Thursday, March 28

Daily 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound at Bob Hope Road entrance ramp and left lane

Crews will be working on removal and replacement of digital message sign.

Continuous closure until further notice

Loop 375 southbound-to-northbound truck turnaround at South Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening Loop 375 main lane bridge structures.

Fabens Bridge Project

Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29

Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alternating lane closures east and westbound near the Fabens Bridge

Crews will be working on installing cable barrier.