Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of May 20 to 24

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures May 20 to May 24.

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound Border Highway between US-54 and Midway right lane closed

Loop 375 westbound between Zaragoza and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Ramp K between US-54 South and I-10 westbound left lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge rail.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, May 20, through Saturday, May 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Montoya Lane.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to I-10 East will be closed.

Exit to Redd Road from I-10 East will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard to reach Redd Road.

Crews will be installing an overhead sign bridge.

McCombs Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

FM-2529 (McCombs) between US-54 and Dyer alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on mill and inlay.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, May 19 through Friday, May 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between IH-10 and Colony Cove alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crown Point Drive closed at Mesa

No through traffic, seek alternate routes via Sunland Park/Pebble Beach/Indian Bluff to access Crown Point north of Mesa

Crews will be trenching for electrical conduit.

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa northbound between Festival and Sunland Park right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound between Executive and Festival alternate lane closures

· Mesa north- and southbound between Baltimore/Glory and Executive alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

I-10 Mill & Inlay Project

Sunday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 22

7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park right lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on mill and inlay.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Intersection of Paisano and Gateway West- and Gateway East alternate lane closures

I-10 West at Exit Ramp 23B (Paisano/Chelsea) closed

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, May20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs at Long Bridge left lane closed

Tuesday, May 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane and on-ramp closed to Spur 601 eastbound

Wednesday, May 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa Park and Schuster (Asarco Bridge) right lane closed

Thursday, May 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Trowbridge on-ramp closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Airway and McRae alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 20 through Saturday, May 25

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road center and left lane closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Tuesday, May 28 through Wednesday, May 29

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) complete westbound frontage road closure from Tierra Esta to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on traffic switch at the westbound frontage road.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, May 01 through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) and North Loop Underpass, alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.

Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between, Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound Zaragoza and South Americas Underpass, north to south and south to north turnarounds

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Ivey Road and North Loop Road right lane

Crews will be working on removing bridge accessories, installing sidewalk, installing new drainage, and truck access.

Drainage Study FM 76

Wednesday, May 22

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

North Loop Drive (FM 76) between Hunter Drive and Hawkins Boulevard, left lane closure both on east- and westbound.

TxDOT will be conducting a drainage study on the existing storm sewer system.