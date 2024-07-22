Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of July 22 to 26

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures July 22 to July 26. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair

Monday, July 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West between Chelsea and Raynolds left lane and on-ramp closed at Raynolds

Tuesday, July 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert eastbound between West Frontage Road and Antonio right lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, July 21 through Friday, July 26

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound right and middle lane closures Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive to McRea Boulevard

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

Delta/Alameda & Zaragoza/George Dieter Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Mill/Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Sunday, July 21 through Friday, July 26

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana (US-62) East and Westbound alternate lane closures between Global Reach and McRae Boulevard intersection

Crews will be milling and paving.

Maintenance

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 east- and westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 lane closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

I-10 widening west closures

Monday, July 22, through Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be constructing retaining walls.

Monday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and North Mesa Street.

Crews will be widening the shoulder.

Tuesday, July 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) from I-10 West will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178 /Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be working on the foundation for an overhead sign bridge.

Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West will be reduced to one lane between North Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be widening the shoulder.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 08 through Saturday, July 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, July 18 through Saturday, August 03

Continuous closure until further notice

Alba Lane full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Smoke Signal full closure access to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Crews will be working on concrete pavement at intersections.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 09

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be working on placing asphalt in the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Bridge Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Bridge Overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop Road underpass at intersection with full closure

Crews will be working on installing bridge and roadway structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Saturday, July 21 through Sunday, July 27

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east- and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Boulevard and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and finishing electrical conduits.

SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, July 21 through Thursday, July 25

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SL 375 (Joe Battle Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

IH10 Widening East

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26

Daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

IH10 east alternating left and right shoulder closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Gateway east alternating left and right shoulder closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH10 west alternating left and right shoulder closure between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Gateway west alternating left and right lane closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on replacing signs and repairing guardrail.