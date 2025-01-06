Road closures for the week of January 6 to 10
EL PASO, Texas -- From West to East El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures January 6 to January 10.
Monday, January 6, through Saturday, January 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be hauling dirt and working on retaining walls.
Monday, January 6, through Saturday, January 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.
Crews will be hauling dirt and preparing for bridge work.
Monday, January 6 at 9 a.m., through Thursday, January 9,
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from Northern Pass Drive to Trade Center Avenue
Crews will be installing metal beam guard fence.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed
Tuesday, January 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed
Wednesday, January 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paisano (US-85) eastbound between St. Vrain and Loop- 375 (Border Highway) complete on-ramp closure to Loop 375 East.
Thursday, January 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane and off-ramp closed at Porfirio Diaz
Friday, January 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Copia exit complete off-ramp closed
Miscellaneous Concrete
Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer southbound between Hercules and Gateway South alternate lane closures
Crews will be repairing concrete.
Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound at Long Bridge between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
Crews will be sealing bridge joints.
- Alternate lane closed at Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between both picnic stations
Crews will be installing signs.
- US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure
Detour: Exit at Kenworthy
- Left lane closed between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty
- Gateway North between Arlen and Hondo Pass left lane closed.
- US-54 North at Hondo Pass exit closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
Loop 375 Mill and Inlay Project
Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Montana Avenue
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas as crews carry out cleanup operations.
Crews will be striping bike lanes and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith
Crews will be installing new traffic signals.
Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pawling Drive will have intermittent closures at northbound Darrington Road.
Crews will be installing storm drain system.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetics Project
Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10
Daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.
- Gateway East Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left lane closed.
Crews will be removing concrete riprap.
Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 10
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Lee Trevino underpass right lane and shoulder closure.
Crews will be removing concrete riprap.