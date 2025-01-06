Road closures for the week of January 6 to 10

Crews will be installing new traffic signals.

Crews will be striping bike lanes and shoulders with traffic being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Monday, January 6 at 9 a.m., through Thursday, January 9,

Crews will be hauling dirt and preparing for bridge work.

Crews will be hauling dirt and working on retaining walls.

EL PASO, Texas -- From West to East El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures January 6 to January 10.

