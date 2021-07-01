ABC-7 at Noon: How to cook gourmet meals using your microwave

Video

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 speaks with former Borderland food columnist Ruth Taber on ways to utilize your microwave to cook gourmet meals. Here's a recipe to try:

Microwaved Fish in a mustard/wine/honey sauce for two

Sauce: enough for one or two pieces of fish – total weight ½ to ¾ pounds. I almost always use salmon; occasionally I’m lucky and find some Sable ( Black Cod) in the Whole Foods Fish Dept. which is a real treat!

Sauce:

2 tablespoons Dijon style mustard

1 teaspoon white wine or rice vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Fish fillet(s) total weight: 1/2 pound to no more than 3 /4 pound! (lightly seasoned with salt, pepper)**

Mix four sauce ingredients in glass/silicone or any microwaveable container. If the container doesn’t have a tight fitting lid, cover with microwaveable plastic wrap, microwave on High (10) for 1 (one) minute. Remove and uncover carefully.

Place fish in the microwaved sauce. (If desired, add sliced onion, cut cherry tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, fresh herbs – use your imagination.)

Cover dish tightly (silicone cover or microwave plastic wrap) and microwave on High (10) for 2 (two) minutes and 25 seconds. (Few seconds less for smaller piece of fish)

Uncover, let rest a minute or two - and enjoy!

**Taber prepares this recipe for two using about 10 ounces (or 2/3 lb) fish.

Note: Microwave cooking time depends on amount of fish and your oven wattage. This recipe was cooked in an 800 watt oven.

Taber said when in doubt about the power of your oven it’s best using shorter times for cooking; you can always put the food back for a few more seconds if necessary.