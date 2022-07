EL PASO, Texas- Its going to be another warm weekend in the Borderland.

Temperatures will be in the 100's for the rest of the week.

Winds will not be a problem though with the highest speeds on Wednesday between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday with the heaviest downpour on Thursday.

Las Cruces will be dealing with a similar situation also with a shot of rain from Tuesday through Friday.