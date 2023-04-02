Chihuahuas fall 4-3 to Space Cowboys and drop the opening weekend series

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a low scoring affair the Chihuahuas fell 4-3 to the Space Cowboys in the final game of the series. Sugar Land won two of the three games in the season-opening series.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher was 2 x MLB All-Star Julio Teheran who in his El Paso debut pitched 4.1 innings, had 3 strikeouts and allowed 10 hits and 3 runs the third of which saw him exit the game.

El Paso infielder Tim Lopes went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double and reached base seven times in the three-game series. Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten hit a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning to get El Paso within one run. El Paso outfielder Preston Tucker reached base three times Sunday with a home run, triple and hit by pitch.

The dogs may have walked away with a loss this weekend but the series was ultimately a win for El Paso with 24,187 people going to Southwest University Park for the 10th year of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday and begin their first road series of the season in Sacramento on Tuesday night.