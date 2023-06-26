ABC-7 First Alert: Potentially dangerous heat continues to scorch the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert as hot and breezy conditions are expected to continue today and throughout the week into the weekend. We may see relief at the beginning of next week and possible rain.

Temperatures will max out Monday and Tuesday, reaching dangerously high temperatures in the afternoon hours of in El Paso.

Likewise, high temperatures will slowly taper off starting Wednesday as more moisture moves in from the south. We will see slight chances for afternoon isolated showers at the end of the week into this weekend.