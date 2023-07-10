Skip to Content
Jennifer Garner to reprise role of “Elektra” in “Deadpool 3”

Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as "Elektra" in the third installment of "Deadpool," that's according to "The Hollywood Reporter."

Garner played the action packed role 20 years ago with then husband Ben Affleck in "Daredevil."

Two years later, Garner had her stand alone movie of the marvel assassin, titled "Elektra."

The film will also bring back the fan favorite "Wolverine" played by actor Hugh Jackman. Jackman had said he was retiring from the mutant character but came out of retirement for the "Merc with a mouth" film.

"Deadpool 3" is currently in the production stage. It is set to hit theaters November of 2024.

