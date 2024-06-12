Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot Wednesday, record breaking potential heat Thursday

By
Updated
today at 6:34 AM
Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temperatures continue to crank up! We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dangerous heat expected Wednesday- Friday potentially ranging between 105-110 degrees.

Today temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 105, Las Cruces 104.

Dangerous temperatures will stick around into the next 7-days.

Stay hydrated!

Click here for a list of available cooling centers in El Paso and here for a list of available cooling centers in Las Cruces.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Skip to content