Congressman Tony Gonzales visits El Paso, talks border security
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales is in El Paso today to tour the border and get an update on the new security protocols.
In a post to his "X" account, Gonzales posted a picture and stated "On the road with Border Patrol this afternoon in El Paso. We're all in--law and order is finally being restored at our border".
Gonzales represents District 23 that covers more than 800 miles of the southern border.
It is the largest district in the country stretching from El Paso to San Antonio.
“President Trump is taking much-needed steps to restore law and order through executive action. Declaring drug cartels as terrorist organizations, resuming the Remain in Mexico policy, and ending catch-and-release are priorities I have long fought for since I arrived in Congress. Brighter days are ahead for our nation, the days of lawlessness in our country are over,” said Congressman Tony Gonzales.