Congressman Tony Gonzales visits El Paso, talks border security

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales is in El Paso today to tour the border and get an update on the new security protocols.

In a post to his "X" account, Gonzales posted a picture and stated "On the road with Border Patrol this afternoon in El Paso. We're all in--law and order is finally being restored at our border".

Gonzales represents District 23 that covers more than 800 miles of the southern border.

It is the largest district in the country stretching from El Paso to San Antonio.