Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce tells voters to strike down higher gross receipts tax

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce is telling every voter in the area to vote against the ballot measure that would increase the gross receipts tax.

The ballot measure reads in full:

“Shall the City of Las Cruces impose a municipal gross receipts tax in the amount of three hundred twenty-five thousands of one percent (0.3250%), the revenues of which shall be used for funding capital improvements and maintenance for public safety, streets, parks, and other public facilities and critical infrastructure?”

The Chamber's Board of Directors argues this measure was "fast tracked" and not given enough time for research. They also argue that the ballot measure's wording is "very general in scope" and provides no written guarantee, and that the community has not received enough clear and concise communication on the matter.

"While we remain 100% in support of public safety, based on all these elements, it was decided by The Board of Directors to oppose passage of this measure in its current, approved form & wording by voting NO on the November ballot," a spokesperson for the chamber stated in a newsletter Friday.

The City of Las Cruces is looking to increase the tax in order to increase funding for capital improvement projects, maintaining public safety and facilities, and supporting infrastructure.