Amanda Cunningham, candidate for El Paso City Council District 5

Name: Amanda Cunningham

Age: 39

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Amanda is a social worker executive, grant writer and currently a stay-at-home

mother.

Relevant Experience: Amanda brings a wealth of relevant experience in advocacy and public policy, having served as a social services executive and administrator, including her role as a foster care director. Her expertise encompasses quality assurance, strategic planning, organizational development, and government policy relations. With a strong focus on community outreach and engagement, as well as emergency response and planning, Amanda is well-prepared to tackle complex social issues. Her academic background includes completing PhD coursework in public policy and administration, which further enhances her capabilities. Over the years, she has collaborated with numerous grassroots organizations, passionately advocating for the needs of the community. Amanda's extensive work in public safety, child and family policies, and cultural policies underscores her commitment to being a dedicated advocate for the people. With a 20-year career focused on family and child advocacy, I have accumulated 10 years in management, 7 years in nonprofit leadership, and 5 years in public and environmental affairs

Personal: Amanda holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the prestigious Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs, which is ranked #1 in the nation by U.S. News and World Reports. She earned a master's degree in management with a specialization in non-profit management and has completed coursework towards her PhD in public policy and administration. As an expert grant writer and social services executive, Amanda has extensive skills in community development. Her commitment to families is evident through her experience as an emergency planner and her 20 years of advocacy for families and children. A faith-driven individual, Amanda is a goal-oriented servant leader and a dedicated Christian ministry leader, demonstrating her passion for helping others and making a positive impact in her community. She is a supportive wife and proud mother of 4 children.

Website: amandajcunningham.com

Amanda Cunningham is running for El Paso City Council District 5. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

I will collaborate with the city council and colleagues to make informed and thoughtful decisions for the city. This involves forming multidisciplinary teams, fostering teamwork and compassion, seeking expert advice, and utilizing quality data and research to support our initiatives.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

The city council should collaborate with state and federal agencies to investigate and advocate for relocating primary border crossings outside of downtown El Paso. This will help minimize the impact on the area while ensuring that our city receives adequate federal funding to support its needs and infrastructure.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

Transparency, accessibility, and integrity are my top priorities. I will make myself visible in the community and accessible through various channels, including email, phone, social media, and community platforms. I will also hold regular forums in community centers and libraries to ensure constituents have a voice and are heard. As a city council representative, my primary responsibility is to be the voice of the people. It is essential to be accessible and actively listen to their concerns, ensuring that all issues are directly addressed. This commitment to open communication will guide my decisions and initiatives.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The decision on the performing arts center should be postponed and fully reevaluated by the new city council. This will allow us to determine the best location, avoiding the use of eminent domain and preventing any increase in debt or property taxes for residents. It’s crucial to ensure that the benefits of the project clearly outweigh any potential negative effects on our community.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

The city council should prioritize repairing roads that statistically show the highest rates of injuries and accidents, as these directly impact community safety. Securing grants and federal funds can help alleviate costs for residents. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) includes the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, which provides $5 billion in funding from 2022 to 2026, making it an excellent opportunity to enhance our infrastructure and ensure safer streets.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Increasing the city’s revenue by advocating for federal and state grants will enable the council to re budget effectively, ensuring community needs are met while gradually lowering property taxes. Educating homeowners about homestead exemptions will also help alleviate the tax burden and provide greater financial relief for residents. Collaborating with experts and the city council, I propose new tax initiatives and cuts for families struggling to afford property taxes. This approach aims to prevent families from losing their homes due to tax burdens, ensuring a more equitable and supportive community.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate for city council because I have been preparing to represent the people since my teenage years. My experience in Washington, D.C., as part of the American Experience program taught me invaluable lessons from national leaders. I pursued an education in public safety policies and management to effectively advocate for our community as a social worker. My commitment to putting people first and my deep care for the residents of El Paso, combined with my leadership skills and relevant experience, uniquely position me to serve District 5 with compassion and effectiveness. I am the best candidate for the city council position because I am a dedicated advocate for the people, skilled at assessing community needs and bringing in essential resources. I have a proven track record of securing funds through grants at the federal, state, and private levels. My commitment to families and children drives me to listen to both the collective and individual voices in our community. I will fiercely represent the interests of our residents and advocate for their needs with passion and integrity.