StormTrack Weather: Breezy conditions kick off the week, warmer temperatures end the week

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Dry conditions, and aside from breezy afternoons, overall quiet weather continues this week.

The strongest winds may come on Tuesday evening as our next system moves through Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, creating possibly some windy conditions.

Temperatures will remain near normal this week, with a warm up on Thursday and Friday causing a few areas to possibly reach into the 90s.

