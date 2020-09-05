ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front Tuesday night brings fall-like temps, winds, rain.

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Although we are still a few weeks away from the official start of the Fall season, fall-like temperatures will be arriving soon as a result of a strong overnight cold front Tuesday night.

For now though, summer heat will continue in the borderland. 90 degree temperatures will remain in the forecast this weekend. Saturday evening winds will continue as well but will gradually calm down overnight into Sunday.

Labor Day Monday will bring the return of triple digit heat. Hot temperatures will remain in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, but a very strong cold front will move across the area Tuesday night and bring possible record lows to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday nights cold front will bring strong winds and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Wednesday may not make 70 degrees in many areas. Temperatures will rebound back toward 90 degrees by Saturday as an upper ridge rebuilds over area.

