StormTrack Weather: Chance for flying ghosts as winds pick up Halloween night

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland experienced a calm and warm Halloween afternoon with highs remaining near average.

Halloween night we can expect a chance of flying ghosts and goblins as a dry backdoor cold front approaches the area.

Windy conditions will exist for some areas, especially west slopes of higher terrain, this morning. Gusts of up to 35 mph are expected from midnight until the early morning hours Sunday.

Winds will calm down Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will be a few degrees below normal.

Temperatures will warm to 5 to 10 degrees below normal mid week,

but could drop back down to normal by the end of next week with

some possible cloud cover moving in.

