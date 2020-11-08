ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds expected to remain in forecast overnight into Monday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- An ABC-7 First alert is in place for strong winds in the forecast Sunday evening into Monday.

A wind advisory is in place for the Las Cruces area as wind gusts are expected to reach 45 - 50 mph. Blowing dust and sand could cause for dangerous driving conditions.

There is also a slight chance for showers across the region through tomorrow evening, but rainfall amounts are expected to be light.

Temperatures drop behind this system with the coldest temperatures of the week expected on Tuesday.

A slow warm trend starts on Wednesday, with temperatures returning back to above average by this weekend. Winds will be generally light the rest of the week, but low end breezy conditions are possible again on Friday afternoon.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app for the latest update on our local forecast.