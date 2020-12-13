StormTrack Weather: Below freezing temperatures overnight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Temperatures Sunday afternoon remained a few degrees below average with 54 being the official high.

Overnight lows will dip down to below freezing temperatures with calmer winds expected as well.

Afternoon highs will remain a few degrees below average Monday with temperatures expected to reach the mid 50s. Another system will push through the area late Monday picking up winds.

Winds are expected to reach up to 40 mph after 10 o'clock Monday.

Dry conditions and cool temperatures will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

