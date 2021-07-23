ABC-7 First Alert: Heavy rain & flooding potential

Weather

Happy Friday! There is a First Alert in place due to the expected flooding across the area this evening. We expect to see these storms pop up around 4 PM. By 5, the storms should be bubbling up around most of our immediate area. With plenty of atmospheric moisture, the storms will be capable of dropping 1-3+ inches in a matter of minutes which will causes flooding across the area. Water will build up on roadways very quickly, so definitely avoid driving into those flooded roads because at the end of the day you jut don't know how deep the water is. You could be at risk of totaling your car!

Tomorrow, as of now looks a bit drier, but we will have another round of showers and storms make their way through our area tomorrow afternoon. They will originate in the south and more to the north through the afternoon and evening hours.

As of now, Sunday looks a bit drier than both days so if you have those plans for tonight and tomorrow, possibly move them to Sunday if possible. We will be a bit cooler for the weekend, but we will get back into the 90s for the work week, where we will hold that chance of rain for the next several days.