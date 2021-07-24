ABC-7 First Alert: Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Strongest chance for heavy rain is possible after 8 p.m. Storms could produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts and thunderstorms.

Chances for isolated showers are expected to linger into Sunday and throughout the rest of the work week.

