ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain possible today and for next week

Weather

Good Saturday to you all. Today will be a very typical late summer day with temperatures in the low 90s for most and slight rain chances. Today we have it at a 20% chance of rain so we will be seeing some storms today, but not everyone will see that rain. I mean...maybe off in the distance, but not right over you at all times.

Tomorrow we will increase the rain chances up to 40%. For you rain lovers, that is exciting. However, we will definitely be watching for some isolated flooding and gusty winds as well as some pea sized hail. We do not expect these storms to become severe.

For the week, we will be seeing repeat chances of storms with the same story as tomorrow. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and flooding, plus pea sized hail are all possible for the next week. Stay updated with us here at KVIA, and enjoy the weekend!