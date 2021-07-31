StormTrack Weather: Daily showers and thunderstorms expected for the week ahead

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The start of the weekend was a pretty quiet one weather-wise. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast tonight.

Storm chances will increase Sunday evening. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase late Monday and will continue through Wednesday.

