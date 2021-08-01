ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain today & first day of school

Weather

Happy Sunday morning to you. We have some light showers moving through the area as of 9 AM this morning, but we are going to be seeing more rain this afternoon in the form of some thunderstorms. We have the possibility of seeing storms form across the area this afternoon with the chance for some localized flooding, gusty winds and pea sized hail. It appears by the overnight hours we should be a bit calmer.

We could be tracking some AM storms for Monday morning, and yes...it's back to school. We have a good chance for some thunderstorms tomorrow as well, so definitely keep that in mind when you are sending your kids off to school- maybe have an umbrella for them. Similar story for tomorrow with chances of heavy rain/flooding, gusty winds and small hail.

We will be a bit cooler than normal for the work week so that will bring some relief to everyone. Enjoy your last day of the weekend!