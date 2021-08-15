ABC-7 First Alert: Flooding potential today and tomorrow

Weather

Good Sunday morning to you all. I hope you all are waking up safe and sound in your homes...but I know that is not the case for many this morning. We are currently under a flash flood watch that doesn't expire until 6:00 PM tonight as of now. No flood flood warnings at the moment, but I do think some will be issued later today once thunderstorms start to form. Model runs this morning are not showing the potential for thunderstorm development this afternoon. I disagree however, because I will think TS will start to form once we get some daytime heating in the atmosphere. We have moisture in the lower atmosphere and the upper atmosphere, so all we need is a trigger-> daytime heating, orographic lift (mountains), or other meteorological forces that are difficult to explain. Ultimately, yes, we are in for another stormy day.

The chance for rain will slowly decrease as the day goes on, and also throughout the next week ahead. Still, there is a chance every day this week so if you are in low lying areas, please be aware of the weather. Stay safe and don't drive recklessly.