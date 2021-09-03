ABC-7 First Alert: Flash flood warning in place as strong storms approach

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for heavy rain and the potential for flooding in parts of town this evening.

A flash flood warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible near the Montana Vista area.

Thunderstorms over west El Paso could produce heavy rain as well as minor flooding for the next few hours.

Chances for thunderstorms will remain in the forecast overnight and into the Labor Day Weekend.

