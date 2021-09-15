ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Temps hotter by 5-10 degrees

Weather

Hello and happy Wednesday. I'm tracking a few storms including a severe thunderstorm in eastern El Paso county as of 5:30 PM. We have a 10% of seeing some storms move through our area (10% because of coverage...most people will not be seeing rain). However, where the storms do form, expect gusty outflow winds possible, and hail inside some of these storms is possible too. Storm activity will likely diminish before midnight.

Hot temperatures are still here for the next several days. We should be around 88 degrees this time of year but we will have temps 5-10 degrees above that for the next several days. Rain chances after today are very minimal to none.

There is an air quality advisory for today as well that doesn't expire until 8 PM. Avoid going outside if you have respiratory issues. Wishing you a great day!