ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds pick up Monday-Tuesday

Weather

Good Sunday morning to you all! I hope this weekend has treated you well. Fall is just 4 days away which means the season of ever changing weather is upon us. Our weather this week will certainly be changing, from hot, to windy to cooler. Today and tomorrow will be the last two "hot" days. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Monday afternoon, into Tuesday, we will see the infamous winds return to our area. Expect wind gusts to really pick up on Tuesday. If you live on the west side of any mountain, winds may get up to 30-35 mph so if Tuesday is your trash day, watch those bins!

The passage of a cold front that will be increasing our winds will also decrease our temperatures by about 10-15 degrees in some places. The average temperature this time of year is 87 degrees, and we will be in the mid to low 80s across the area...maybe even a bit chilly up on the mountains. Enjoy the cooler temperatures. Fall starts on Wednesday.