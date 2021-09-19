StormTrack Weather: One more day of hot temps. expected before cooler temps. arrive

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- One more day of hot afternoon temperatures are expected for Monday afternoon before a cold front arrives and drops our temperatures to near average.

Monday will bring 90 degree temperatures will plenty of sunshine to go around.

Tuesday a cold front is expected to push through. This cold front will bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph. Afternoon highs for Tuesday will dip down to the lower 80s.

The rest of the week will remain with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, dry conditions and sunny skies.

