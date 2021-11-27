StormTrack Weather: Drier, sunny conditions expected for the next several days

El Paso, Texas-- It was a wet start to the weekend as we saw light rain across the borderland Saturday morning. Drier conditions are expected for tonight and for the next several days.

Sunday will bring more sunshine, calm winds and seasonable temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 60s.

Slightly warmer temperatures return for the start of the work week, but afternoon highs will drop to seasonable temperatures just in time for the weekend.

