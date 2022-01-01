ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions with below freezing temps. expected overnight

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team is keeping the ABC-7 First Alert in place as winds and much colder temperatures will remain in the forecast overnight.

The winter storm system that brought us rain, mountain snows and wind to the region will move to our east tonight, and in its wake we will see colder temperatures.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in our forecast until 11 pm Saturday night. We can expect overnight temperatures to drop to below freezing overnight Saturday into Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. We will be dry for the rest of the coming week. Monday will start off very cold, but we will see a warming trend each day after that, so that by Wednesday and Thursday, we will see high temperatures running a few degrees above average.

