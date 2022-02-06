ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds pick up tonight, warming up

Good Sunday evening all. A weak cold front will move across the area over the next few hours, and it should pick up the winds by 8PM tonight into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the NE/ENE, so if you live on the western slopes they might be a bit breezier for you. I'm expecting gusts up to 35 mph this evening on the west side, while everyone else will see winds around 10-20 mph.

Our weather will be calm for the next several days as we warm back up to near normal temps. We should return to the 60s by Wednesday. On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, it does look like the winds will be breezy to windy as storm systems move through the region. No rain or snow is expected in the lowlands all this next week, but there is a chance for some upper elevation flurries.