ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny Valentine’s, winds incoming

Happy Sunday! We are expecting very warm and sunny conditions for your Valentine's Monday and normal day Tuesday, but winds will pick up on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Your entire day on V-day will have light winds and sunny conditions, so good for any indoor or outdoor dates planned.

Tuesday and Wednesday the winds will be from the west and gusting up to 35, 40 mph, but it could be even more on the east side of town. Due to downsloping winds over the Franklins, the east side could see winds gusting up to 45 mph, especially in the foothills. Secure loose items!

A cold front will move in from the west on Wednesday evening, dropping our temps for the rest of the week below average, but not too cold. There is a very minimal chance of precip (snow for the mts) on Wednesday. Have a wonderful evening, drive safe after the game, and enjoy your Valentine's Day!