ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Slightly cooler tomorrow, warm through the week

Hello all and happy Saturday. It's almost Fat Tuesday!! Yay!! Tomorrow is looking pretty nice...but slightly cooler than today. We topped out at 69 degrees at the airport today, which is 3 degrees above normal. Tomorrow, we will be 3 degrees below normal, but still not too bad. I expect sunny skies and light winds.

Monday, we will see more clouds, and that will be what we can expect for the rest of the week (days with mostly to partly cloudy skies). Tuesday is a holiday to party and live it up and have fun with your friends and family in the southeast US...but let's bring it here! Let me know if you are interested in going out and celebrating by sending me an email.

Tuesday-Saturday, I'm forecasting highs in the mid to low 70s, so we will have spring like weather this week, and even a windy day in the mix on Friday. Enjoy yall!