ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds return for St. Patrick’s Day

Hello all and happy Wednesday! Boy, it felt a little hot out there today! Both Las Cruces and El Paso reached a high of 81 degrees today which is 11 degrees above average for this time of year! Sheesh! Tomorrow, it won't be as warm, as a cold front will move across the area, dropping our temperates right around average and causing our winds to pick up once again with the strongest gusts out of the WNW at 30-35 MPH.

Expect those winds to begin later tonight and to stick around all day tomorrow. I don't think we will see much blowing dust tomorrow because our winds will have a northerly projection (we see more blowing dust when they have a southerly projection).

We will feel a bit cooler for Friday with highs in the mid 60s, but will rebound with mid 70 temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, before winds return Sunday and Monday next week, although they look to be below the First Alert wind speed threshold. Numbers can change, and if they do, we will let you know. Enjoy and happy Saint Patrick's Day!!!