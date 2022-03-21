ABC-7 First Alert: Rain, wind and cooler temps are here, but for how long?

Hello all and happy Monday. Hopefully you were prepared for the weather today, as I've been talking about this storm for the past several days. It's been a windy, rainy and chilly day, after we enjoyed temperatures in the low 80s yesterday. Don't worry though, we will enjoy that luxury again this weekend.

The winds will continue to impact us for the rest of the evening, and we will continue to track scattered fast moving showers as they race across the region. Rain totals will be light overall, and none of the storms are expected to be severe. Remaining mositure will give us two more days of some lingering showers, and then we will be dry again for Thursday through the weekend.

Temperatures will be chilly also through Wednesday, and then will warm up to the mid 70s by Thursday and the low 80s Friday into the weekend.